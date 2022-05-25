Look your best for summer parties

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:16 PM, Wed - 25 May 22

Hyderabad: Summer is the perfect excuse to throw a party for whatever reason! Party season reaches its peak during summer season, so it’s time to pull out all the stops with your beauty look. Whether you put on a bandage or body con dress or dress down in jeans and t-shirt, we have a few tips to ensure you enjoy the summer event with style looking and feeling your best.

Hydrate

If you really want to look good in an outdoor party in intense heat and humidity, your skin needs to have a natural glow. Hydrating your skin is one simple way to keep it healthy. For this drink 8-10 glasses of water ,juice, soup, green tea daily to hydrate yourself.

Exfoliate naturally

A good oil-based exfoliate to rid the skin of dead cells is key. Increase the frequency of exfoliating your skin before party eve. Try a pH-neutral product for a gentle skin cleansing that will not agitate or irritate your skin type.

Alternatively, prepare some scrubs at home using all-natural ingredients. Honey mixed with coffee or sugar mixed with vegetable oil present some excellent options. Just heat a cup of medium ground coffee with an oil of your choice. Do not let it boil. Then, add sugar granules and a few drops of essential oil to the mixture. Mix well. Apply this scrub on damp skin before you hit the shower and exfoliate well. You need to scrub your skin at least once a week. Be it a homemade honey and cinnamon mask, or a revitalising deep cleansing mask. Use products best suited for your skin type to keep your face looking fresh and glowing . But don’t go overboard as that will make it rough.

Play up the eyes

Smokey eyes are always trendy, and they work for parties .If you want something flirty. Apply an eye shadow that’s darker than your skin tone and sweep into your crease.Next, apply a complementary eye shadow lighter than your skin tone to your lid and blend towards your lash line. To finish, blend the two together to blur any harsh contrast.. Try going with navy or mix black and gray for a smoldering, mysterious look.

Classic lip

Staple colors such as red and pink, in their bolder versions, will do well on the occasion. Fuller lips will draw eyes. To get your lipstick to last until midnight. Make sure your lips are well-hydrated.

Go light

From bright pink and orange to berry and red-orange shades, a blush with a burst of color will amp up your complexion and create a radiant look that will turn heads.

Sculpted cheekbones with just the right amount of bronzer give you a straight off the runway style.

Shahnaz Husain