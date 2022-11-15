7 tips to achieve glowing skin for every bride-to-be

Here are a few tips you can follow at home to achieve glowing skin for every bride-to-be before her special day.

Hyderabad: The day every girl dreams about since she was a little girl and wants to look her best is her wedding day. Every bride would want to stand out with flawless skin and get the bridal glow naturally, and we understand that.

Start a healthy diet

You don’t want to be eating oily food if you don’t want the pimples popping out on your face; so start with a healthy diet. Have fruits like watermelon, which are a source of hydration, and avoid munching on junk foods. Start following a balanced diet consisting of green vegetables, proteins, and fruits.

Hydrate yourself

The first step for clear and glowing skin is to drink plenty of water. A good amount of water intake can work wonders for your skin, so make it a habit of having at least 2-3 litres of water every day so your face has that glow on your wedding day.

Improve your sleep cycle

Sleep is one of the most important factors for glowing skin and for your body to function properly. Seven hours of sleep is a must so that your dark circles can heal, and your skin feels fresh.

DIY face masks

Natural face masks do not have any side-effects, so you can take out your grandma’s recipes and try making some DIY face masks at home to apply regularly. You can use the famous turmeric and milk pack or Multani mitti for brightening your skin too. It is also important to protect your chapped lips, so do not forget to apply rose water on your lips daily.

Exfoliate

Use a scrub to exfoliate your skin and remove the layers of dead skin. This not only removes blackheads but brings back the natural glow on your face.

Start practising Yoga

Yoga is one of the most followed beauty tips for brides as it helps you tone and improves blood circulation in your body. Yoga and meditation will help reduce stress and give you flawless skin.

Face massage

Massages are one of the most satisfying ways to relax, try getting face massages once a week before marriage which will help your skin breathe and provide nourishment to the skin.

These are a few easy, pocket-friendly tips you can try at home if you do not wish to spend on salons or too many products.