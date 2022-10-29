DEET: Hiring financial planners, HR recruiters

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:55 AM, Sat - 29 October 22

The Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs,

Workruit & DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com). Jobseekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on the DEET app which can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or they can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs.

LIC India

Position: Financial planner

Qualification: Min SSC

Location: Peddapalli

Age: 23-24 yrs

Should have minimum computer knowledge

Contact: 8639244807

Quality-Matrix

Position: Test Engineers/ QAs/ SMEs/ Technical Leads

Qualification: Any graduate

Skills: API along with Mobile testing, Automation, Functional, Selenium with Appium, Rest Assured, Mobile, Android, IOS Developer

Experience: 4-6 years in similar fields

Salary: As per norms

Work location: Hyderabad, Bengaluru

Looking for immediate joiners

Work from office only

Contact: 9618341931

Rysun Jewels

Position: HR Recruiters

Skills: Good communication skills, fluency in Hindi & English must

Requirement: Need to have bike and licence

Job Description: Need to be an expert in HR strategy making, understand JD’S and hire candidates as per company requirement and norms, expert in using job portals. Job posting/shortlisting candidate from vast pool, calling candidate for F2F Round of interview. To take preliminary round of interview, should coordinate and schedule final round of interviews with company directors and negotiate salaries

Note: 50% office sitting work, other 50% visiting colleges and institutes every day

Experience: 2 years of (non-IT) recruitment must

Vacancies: 2

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 7337399700

HiCare

Position: Pest Control Technicians

Qualification: SSC/Intermediate

Salary: Rs 11k/month, ESI, PF, incentives, referral amount, petrol conveyance

Experience: Freshers or 6 months in pest control stream

Location: Sri Nagar Colony, Vikrampuri, Kukatpally

Contact: 7386908352, anil.k@hicare.in

Syncreon Tax

Position: US Taxation

Location: Kukatpally

Qualification: Any graduate/undergraduate

Skills: Good communication in English, Hindi & Telugu. Basic computer knowledge

Salary & benefits: Up to Rs 14,000 with incentives, food facility

Work shifts: Night shift

Interview time: 10 am

Address: Obul Reddy Complex, Vivekananda Nagar Main Rd, Besides Abhi Teffins, Kukatpally, Hyderabad, 500072

Contact: 93914 02914

BeyondSquare Solutions

Positions: Technical Support Executive (Tally knowledge)

Qualification: Any graduate

Languages: English, Hindi, Telugu

Age: 18-35 yrs

Experience: 0-2 yrs

Salary: Rs 12,000/- to Rs 25,000/- CTC

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 9849494940, sreeb@beyondsquare.com

BeyondSquare Solutions

Positions: Field Marketing Executive

Qualification: Any graduate

Languages: English, Hindi, Telugu

Age: 18-35 yrs

Experience: 0-2 yrs

Salary: Rs 12,000/- to Rs 25,000/- CTC

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 9849494940, sreeb@beyondsquare.com

BeyondSquare Solutions

Positions: Telemarketing Executive

Qualification: Any graduate

Languages: English, Hindi, Telugu

Age: 18-35 yrs

Experience: 0-2 yrs

Salary: Rs 12,000/- to Rs 25,000/- CTC

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 9849494940, sreeb@beyondsquare.com

Hiringhood

Job Role: Product Sales Specialist

Qualification: BTech/MBA

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 5

Should have good communication skills

Contact: 9154993643

