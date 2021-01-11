Lorry driver ends life in Sangareddy

The deceased was identified as D Ramesh (42), a native of Pasalwadi village

Sangareddy: A lorry driver who got into a financial crisis on account of Covid-19 ended his life by jumping into river Manjira at Pasalwadi under Sangareddy Rural Police Station limits on Monday. The deceased was identified as D Ramesh (42), a native of Pasalwadi village.

According to a complaint lodged by his wife Swapna, Ramesh used to work as a lorry driver. Since he did not get enough work since the lockdown was imposed in March last year, Swapna said they were facing serious financial problems.

On Monday morning, Ramesh left his house at 7.30 am. He made a call to his younger brother Anjaneyulu and informed him that he was going to end his life by jumping into the river.

When Anjaneyulu reached the spot at 8 am, Ramesh, who sustained serious injuries after falling on the check dam weir of old Manjira bridge, was found dead. Police registered a case and the body was shifted to Government Hospital Sangareddy.

