LouisVuitton trends in India

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:55 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

Hyderabad: Right after a clip of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra moving her bag and tucking it under the table during the price rise debate in the Lok Sabha went viral, #LouisVuitton started to trend on Twitter. Apparently, her bag was from the expensive brand – Louis Vuitton.

In a video tweeted by Ajit Datta, the Trinamool’s Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar can be seen speaking in the Lok Sabha with Moitra seated next to her. While she started to speak about the issue of price rise, Moitra slid her bag under the table. “As the issue of ‘mehengai’ is raised, somebody’s Louis Vuitton bag quickly slides under the bench,” tweeted Datta.

Leaders from different political parties started to tweet about the double-faced approach the MP has – owing an expensive bag herself and also debating about price rise issues.

One of the leaders from BJP tweeted, “A party that believes in TMC — Too Much Corruption discusses price rise after not cutting VAT and alliance with UPA that gave run away inflation of 10% plus.”

While most users criticized the MP, actor Swara Bhasker tweeted in support of her, “She had a flourishing corporate career and bought branded items with her own hard earned money.”

Reacting to the comments on the viral video, Moitra tweeted a collage of pictures where she can be seen using the same bag for several years. “Jholewala fakir in Parliament since 2019. Jhola leke aye the… jhola leke chal padenge…,” she tweeted.

The basic price range of Louis Vuitton handbags is around rupees 75,000.

As the issue of "mehengai" is raised, somebody's Louis Vuitton bag quickly slides under the bench. pic.twitter.com/Rtra8qsBEt — Ajit Datta (@ajitdatta) August 1, 2022

