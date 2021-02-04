Love affair forces BSF constable to end life in Adilabad

The deceased was Gedem Maruti (32) hailing from the Raj Gond community and a constable with 11th battalion of BSF, Meghalaya.

By | Published: 8:05 pm

Adilabad: A constable belonging to Border Security Force (BSF) committed suicide by consuming pesticide following alleged harassment by a woman with whom he had an affair, at Belsari village in Bheempur mandal on Thursday.

Bheempur Sub-Inspector Mohammad Arif said the deceased was Gedem Maruti (32) hailing from the Raj Gond community and a constable with 11th battalion of BSF, Meghalaya.

Maruti resorted to the drastic step as he was unable to bear pressure exerted by a local woman to marry her. He had liquor laced with some pesticide and was found dead by his family members early morning. “My brother was forced to end his life after Purka Parvatibai and her sibling threatened to approach the police if he didn’t marry her and this has been going on for the last two months,” Gedem Sudharshan, Maruti’s brother said.

It is learned that Maruti was moving closely with Parvati (42), who was separated from her husband and was living alone in the village for quite a long time. He agreed to marry her before the elders of the community when their affair came to light recently. Later, Maruti reportedly lost interest in marrying her and committed suicide.

Based on a complaint lodged by Sudharshan, a case was registered against Parvati and her brother-in-law Thodasam Muyanna under the Section 306 (Abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code. Investigations are on.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .