Lovers commit suicide after parents refuse marriage in Jangaon

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:12 PM, Sat - 13 August 22

Representational Image

Jangaon: In a tragic incident, a boy and his lover allegedly committed suicide by consuming pesticide at the Palle Prakruthi Vanam at Bhikya Thanda of Mallampally village in Palakurthy mandal in the wee hours of Saturday.

The bodies have been found by passersby in the morning. While the boy Gugulothu Raju was aged 20 years, the girl was 16 year-old from the village.

According to Palakurthy Sub-Inspector T Srikanth, the girl had passed the SSC examinations with high scores, and she came into contact with the boy. The youth contacted the girl and fell in love.

The duo continued to chat over the phone till 11 pm and decided to end their lives as their proposal to marry was not accepted by the girls’ parents, the police said. The boy was working as an autorickshaw driver in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, the girls’ parents alleged that the boy had forced the girl to commit suicide before ending his life. The bodies were shifted to Jangaon government hospital for postmortem and handed over to the parents after the autopsy. A case has been registered under Section 174 CrPC, and the investigation is on.