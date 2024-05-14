LS Polls 2024: Fate of 44 candidates in Medak, 19 in Zaheerabad sealed in strong rooms

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 May 2024, 07:21 PM

Medak Collector Rahul Raj, SP B Bala Swamy at strong room at BVRIT in Narsapur of Medak district on Tuesday

Sangareddy: The fate of 19 contesting candidates in Zaheerabad and 44 contesting candidates in Medak Lok Sabha constituencies is sealed in strong rooms in three places.

The EVMs of Medak Lok Sabha Constituency were kept in BVRIT College, Narsapur and Tribal Welfare Residential School in Narsapur. The EVMs of Dubbak, Gajwel, Medak and Siddipet were kept in BVRIT while the EVMs of Sangareddy and Patancheru assembly segments were kept in in the Tribal Welfare Residential School.

Meanwhile, the EVMs of all the seven assembly segments were kept at GITAM University, Hyderabad at Rudraram in Patancheru mandal. Sangareddy SP Chennuri Rupesh said they kept the EVMs of Zaherabad constituency in the strong room by following the guidelines. Medak Collector Rahul Raj and SP B Bala Swamy examined the strong rooms at BVRIT and Tribal Welfare school until they were kept and locked properly.