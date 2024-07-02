Telangana: Peddapalli’s Oded bridge collapses again for second time in less than three months

| Telangana Peddapallis Oded Bridge Collapses Again For Second Time In Less Than Three Months

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 July 2024, 10:39 PM

It may be recalled that three girders of the bridge had collapsed due to heavy winds on April 22 this year.

Peddapalli: In a shocking incident, an under construction bridge collapsed for the second time within three months.

The high level bridge that was being constructed across the river Manair near Oded collapsed on Tuesday evening. Four cement girders placed in between Pillars 17 and 18 collapsed due to heavy wind.

In order to develop road connectivity between Peddapalli and Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district, the road bridge is being constructed across the river Manair.

It was being constructed between Oded, Mutharam mandal of Peddapalli district and Garimillapalli, Tekumatla mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

The bridge was taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 46 crore. Though the foundation for the bridge was laid in 2016, the work was not completed even after eight years.

Moreover, there were doubts among the local people on the quality of works since beams of the bridge were washed away in the floods in the last rainy season. The pillars were also damaged.