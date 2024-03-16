Lok Sabha Election in Telangana on May 13

In Telangana, the elections will be held in a single phase along with 19 other States on May 13.

Hyderabad: The Election Commission on Saturday announced dates and the full schedule for the Lok Sabha election 2024. The Lok Sabha election will be held in seven phases. Voting in the first phase will be conducted on April 19. Counting for all elections, including by-elections, assembly elections, and general elections, is slated for June 4.

Phase one of the elections will be held on April 19, phase two on April 26, phase three on May 7, phase four on May 13, phase five on May 20, phase six on May 25 and phase seven on June 1. In Telangana, the elections will be held in a single phase along with 19 other States on May 13.

Simultaneously, elections will also be held to the assemblies of Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, and Odisha. The results for the Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, and Odisha assembly elections will be out on June 4 along with the Lok Sabha election result.

Addressing the media, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said the model code of conduct will come into force from today.

March 16 Schedule Announcement

April 18: Release of Election Gazette Notification

April 25: Last Day for Filing of Nominations

April 26: Scrutiny of Nominations

April 29: Last Date for Withdrawal of Nominations

May 13: Telangana Parliament Polling

June 4: Vote counting

June 6: End of election process