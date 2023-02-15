Lt Gen Ajai Kumar reviews operational preparedness of Bison Division

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:54 PM, Wed - 15 February 23

Hyderabad: Lieutenant General Ajai Kumar Singh, GOC-in-C Southern Command reviewed the operational preparedness of Bison Division during his visit to Secunderabad Military Station.

The General Officer was briefed by GOC Bison Division on varied aspects of operational preparedness of the formation and initiative undertaken to meet the emerging challenges of future battlefield. He was also briefed on Tri Services Synergy mechanism in place for prosecuting and integrated war as well as measures being adopted for force preservation.

The Army Commander complimented all ranks of Bison Division for high standards of operational readiness and exhorted them to remain abreast with evolving security situation and augment “Combined Arms Mindset” orientation. He appreciated the measures undertaken for absorption of technology in operational endeavour.