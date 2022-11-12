LVPEI launches Shantilal Shanghvi Cornea Institute at its Hyderabad campus

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:04 PM, Sat - 12 November 22

Hyderabad: To focus on providing appropriate treatment for eye problems due corneal diseases, city-based L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) on Saturday launched Shantilal Shanghvi Cornea Institute at its campus.

The cornea institute, which was inaugurated by N V Ramana, Former Chief Justice of India and Prof Partha Pratim Majumder, National Science Chair, Government of India, will also work in the field of preventing avoidable corneal blindness by taking a comprehensive approach to tackling corneal conditions and resulting vision loss.

In recognition of the support extended by the Shantilal Shanghvi Foundation, the cornea Institute at LVPEI has been named the ‘Shantilal Shanghvi Cornea Institute’.

The centre was inaugurated in the presence of Dilip Shanghvi, Director, Shantilal Shanghvi Foundation, and the senior leadership team of LVPEI.

Dr Pravin Vaddavalli, Director, Shantilal Shanghvi Cornea Institute, LVPEI, “The centre will not only focus on caring for patients at all levels of eye care but also on creating and disseminating knowledge directly through the LVPEI network.”

Dr Prashant Garg, Executive Chair, LVPEI, said “We extend our sincere thanks to Dilip Shanghvi and his family for their generous support”.