‘Maa Oori Polimera’ sequel wraps up its shoot; post-production work on at brisk pace

The film was shot in Uttarakhand, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Khammam and Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:14 PM, Sat - 18 February 23

Hyderabad: Shree Krishna Creations is producing a sequel to the 2021 release, ‘Maa Oori Polimera’. Gouri Krishna is producing the sequel on a big scale. Dr. Anil Vishwanath will be directing the film.

Satyam Rajesh, Dr. Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Get-up Srinu, Baladitya, Ravi Varma, Chitram Sreenu, and Akshata Srinivas will be seen in other key roles.

The film was shot in Uttarakhand, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Khammam and Hyderabad. After the successful completion of the entire shooting part, currently, the post-production work is being been done at a swift pace. Soon, complete details of the film will be revealed.

The film’s music has been composed by Gyani and the cinematography was handled by Ramesh Reddy. Anil Vishwanath is also taking care of the story, screenplay, and dialogues.