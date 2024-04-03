Madhapur Police arrests three for car rental fraud, seize vehicles worth Rs 1 crore

The arrested persons Madella Abhishek (24), E Komaleshwar (24) and Eluri Prem Kumar (23) of Ramagundam along with one Harish teamed up and allegedly duped the vehicle owners.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 April 2024, 08:38 PM

Hyderabad: The Madhapur police on Wednesday arrested three persons who had allegedly duped car owners after taking their vehicles on rent. Five cars and jeeps valued at Rs. 1 crore were seized from them.

“Harish booked cars through online mode for self-drive and sent the other three suspects to take the car. Afterwards, the four persons sell the car to some people saying it belonged to them and that they will hand over the documents later,” Madhapur police said.

The gang sold the cars for a price between Rs. 4 lakh and Rs. 5 lakh.

On a complaint the police registered a case and arrested them. Efforts are on to nab Harish who is absconding.