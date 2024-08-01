Madigas in Gulf hail SC Sub-categorisation

NRI community that belongs to the Schedule Caste (SC) Madiga community hailed the Supreme Court's historic judgement on SC Sub-categorisation.

Jeddah: The NRI community that belongs to the Schedule Caste (SC) Madiga community hailed the Supreme Court’s historic judgement on SC Sub-categorisation.

Like back home in the Gulf region also, Madiga caste is weaker among SC community expatriates and engaged in low paid jobs compared with other communities like the Malas.

“I have been hearing about sub-categorisation of SCs since childhood,” said G. Narender (35), who belongs to the Madiga community and hails from Nirmal district and working in Dubai. He described it as a dream come true for the community.

After independence, real benefits of reservations can reach deserving people with the judgement, said T. Nageshwar, who works in Yanbu in Saudi Arabia and hails from Patancheru in Medak district. Celebrating the historic judgement, he asked what could be more pleasing news than sub-categorisation.“It was a historical victory”, said PVG Raja, who hails from Kadapa district and works in Kuwait and worked with the MRPS for a long time.