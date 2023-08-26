Madurai train fire: 6 out of 9 deceased identified, probe underway

Six out of nine people who lost their lives in the train accident in Madurai have been identified and a case has been registered in this regard.

By Sandeep Erukala Published Date - 05:55 PM, Sat - 26 August 23

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Information Technology and Digital Services Minister, Palanivel Thiagarajan on Saturday said that six out of nine people who lost their lives in the train accident in Madurai have been identified and a case has been registered in this regard.

Thiagarajan also went to see those who were injured in the train fire and are undergoing treatment.

“Nine people died in the train accident. We have identified six of them. A case has been registered in this regard. Illegal LPG was brought on the train. I hope the Railway Department will take steps to prevent such incidents in the future,” he said.

On Saturday morning there was a fire in a private party coach attached to the Punalur-Madurai Express and according to officials, the blaze was started after a gas cylinder, which was illegally used by the passengers inside the compartment exploded.

Meanwhile,RN Singh, the General Manager of Southern Railway noted that an FIR has been lodged by the Government Railway Police and those who are responsible will be arrested soon.

“FIR has been lodged by Government Railway Police (GRP) under the section of IPC and Railway Act. A police investigation is underway and those who are responsible will be arrested,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh to the kin of those who lost their lives in the train accident in Madurai.