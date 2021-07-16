Magnificent Mary, Amit lead India’s boxing hopes in Tokyo

Amit Panghal is ranked World No.1 in the 52 kg category and is a strong contender for the medal

By | Published: 11:36 pm

Hyderabad: This edition’s contingent of nine boxers is the biggest in Indian history at the Olympics. India’s most-successful boxer and six-time World Champion Mary Kom has been chosen to be the flag-bearer for the opening ceremony and will also lead Indian boxing contingent that could return with more than just one medal from Tokyo.

While Vijender Singh won India’s first-ever boxing medal in 2008, Mary Kom became the first Indian female boxer to win an Olympic medal when she won a bronze in 2012 London Olympics.

That was the first time women’s boxing was introduced. Nine years later, Mary Kom is playing her final Games and she hopes to end on a high. Mary is ranked third in the 51 kg category and has a bundle of experience on her side. The gold medalist from Asian Games and Commonwealth Games can well finish her career with a second Olympic medal.

In the men’s category, Amit Panghal is ranked World No.1 in the 52 kg category and is a strong contender for the medal. He is also the reigning Asian Games gold medalist. If he puts his best foot in the ring, the power-packed boxer can land the elusive gold.

Playing his third Olympics, Vikas Krishan is the most experienced boxer in the contingent. The boxer from Haryana counts on his experience at the big stage to deliver a medal. He made the 64kg pre-quarters in the 2012 London edition, the 75kg quarters in the 2016 Rio Games and is ready to present his challenge in the 69kg category in Tokyo. He has multiple Asian Games and Asian championships medals and along with a bronze in the world championships

Simranjit Kaur also has an impressive form and she is seeded fourth in the 64kg category. Pooja Rani is ranked eighth in the 81kg category, while Lovlina is ranked third in the 69kg category. The Indian boxers are in good form winning multiple medals in the recent tournaments which augurs well for the contingent ahead of the big challenge.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .