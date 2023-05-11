Maha Kumbhabhishekam at Srisailam to begin from May 25

Arrangements will be made to provide drinking water, snacks, and biscuits in the queuing complex during the Maha Kumbhabhishekam.

Published Date - 03:40 PM, Thu - 11 May 23

Kurnool: The Maha Kumbhabhishekam at Srisailam temple will begin from May 25 to May 31. The Yagashala, the Ganesha Sadanam, the facilities for devotees, and the queues were all looked over by temple officials.

The officials ensure that devotees are not facing any inconvenience while waiting in the queue because it may be extremely hot at the time. In light of this, arrangements will be made to provide drinking water, snacks, and biscuits in the queuing complex during the Maha Kumbhabhishekam.

The Trust Board’s chairman, R Chakrapani Reddy, directed for the completion of all preparations for Mahakumbhabhishekam as soon as possible. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been invited to the Mahakumbhabhishekam by Deputy Chief Minister Kottu Satyanarayana, Srisailam MLA Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy.