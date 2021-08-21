Mahabubabad Collector asks officials to complete construction of health centres

Mahabubabad: District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav directed the officials concerned to complete the construction works of health sub-centres with all facilities. On Saturday, the collector reviewed the progress of the construction of 74 sub-centres with officials at the Collector’s office.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the authorities should monitor the progress every week. “While 74 sub-centres are being constructed in the district, Mission Bhagiratha connections have been given to 69 sub-centres,” she said and added that funds had been paid to the NPDCL to get power supply to 36 sub-centres. “Of them, 27 sub-centres were given electricity connections, and another 9 sub-centres will be given power connections within two days,” she added.

While 23 centres are being constructed by the TIMIDC, Khammam, 15 centres are constructed by the Roads and Buildings Department, 15 by the tribal welfare department, 14 by the social welfare department and 22 sub-centres by the TSMIDC, Warangal. Meanwhile, there are a total of 14 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) serving the people in the district.

District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr Harishraj, Engineering Officials Taneshwar, Arun Kumar, Krishna Reddy, Sunita Devi and others attended the meeting.

