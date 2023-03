Mahabubabad: Conductor found hanging in bus at Thorrur RTC depot

Mahabubabad: A bus conductor was found hanging in a bus at the Thorrur TSRTC depot in the district on Sunday.

Mahender Reddy, of Kantayapalem village of Thorrur mandal, was found hanging to a pipe in the bus by the security staff. He had reached the depot at 11 am and the body was found later.

The police, who suspect he died by suicide, have shifted the body for postmortem and investigation is on.

