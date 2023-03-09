Telangana: Students fall sick due to food poison in Mahabubabad

It is said that their condition is stable. A student said that nearly 30 students suffered sickness due to a tomato dish prepared for supper last night.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:56 PM, Thu - 9 March 23

It is said that their condition is stable. A student said that nearly 30 students suffered sickness due to a tomato dish prepared for supper last night.

Mahabubabad: Fifteen students fell ill due to food poisoning at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) here on Thursday. They developed vomiting and diarrhoea in the morning and were rushed to the district hospital here by the school staff.

It is said that their condition is stable. A student said that nearly 30 students suffered sickness due to a tomato dish prepared for supper last night.

Meanwhile, Minister Satyavathi Rathod has enquired about the condition of the students by talking to District Collector and DEO over phone. She also directed the hospital superintendent to provide good treatment to the victims. On the other hand, the parents of the students have expressed anger over the KGBV authorities for the incident.