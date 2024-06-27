| Jagtial Woman Jumps Into Well With Daughter Both Die

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 June 2024, 06:21 PM

Jagtial: A woman jumped into a well along with her four-year old daughter at Arpalli village in Sarangapur mandal on Thursday. Both drowned.

Sarangapur police said Mounika along with her four-year-old daughter resorted to the drastic step by plunging into an abandoned well on the outskirts of the village. The reason was not known yet.

On receiving information, police rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies from the well. A case was registered and investigation is on.