Blue Colts rescue elderly woman who attempted suicide in Godavari

The woman, Bharati of Ramavaram in Kothagudem attempted suicide as she was suffering from severe stomach pain and does not disturb her children.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 June 2024, 05:53 PM

Blue Colts constables rescued an old woman who attempted suicide by going down into the river Godavari at Bhadrachalam on Friday.

Kothagudem: The Blue Colts personnel rescued an old woman who attempted suicide by going down into the river Godavari at Bhadrachalam on Friday.

The woman, Bharati of Ramavaram in Kothagudem attempted suicide as she was suffering from severe stomach pain and does not disturb her children. The Blue Colts constables who spotted entering waters rushed to the spot and took her to Government Area Hospital for treatment.

Also Read Two-year-old girl dies after falling into water pit on Hyderabad outskirts

Blue Colts constables Surendra and Jampaiah were appreciated by SP B Rohith Raju for their timely action in saving the woman.