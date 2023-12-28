Mahabubabad district sees mixed trends in crime in 2023

SP Sangaram Singh G Patil said that murder cases had seen a significant 62.96 percent drop, from 27 in 2022 to 10 in 2023.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:15 PM, Thu - 28 December 23

Mahabubabad SP Sangram Singh Patil and other senior officials releasing the annual crime report on Thursday.

Mahabubabad: Superintendent of Police (SP) Sangaram Singh G Patil said that they were taking all steps to increase the conviction rate in the cases stating that the conviction rate in 2023 was 32.47 percent. Disclosing the annual crime details at a press meet here on Thursday, Patil said that murder cases had seen a significant 62.96 percent drop, from 27 in 2022 to 10 in 2023.

This positive trend was overshadowed by an 8.29 percent increase in property-related crimes like theft and burglary. However, police efforts led to the detection of over 50 percent of such cases and the recovery of stolen goods worth Rs 90 lakh.

Meanwhile, kidnapping and rape cases also showed encouraging declines, falling by 23.88 percent and 15.38 percent, respectively. However, the conviction rate across all crime categories remained at 32.47 percent, with 501 convictions out of 1543 cases reaching verdicts.

A worrying 24.44 percent increase in crimes against Scheduled Castes and Tribes (SC/STs) was observed in this year. Nevertheless, efforts were made to support victims, with financial aid provided in 33 cases.

Referring to the police efforts to curb the left-wing extremism (LWE) in the district, the SP said,” In a successful operation, four persons allegedly working as couriers for the outlawed CPI Maoist party were apprehended in Guduru Mandal this year,”

Due to proactive steps to check road accidents, accidents remained relatively stable compared to 2022, with a slight decrease of 0.35 percent. On the other hand, while cybercrimes and violence against women saw a decrease, a concerning 9.34 percent rise in atrocities against women underscores the need for focused attention on this persistent issue.