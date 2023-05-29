Mahabubnagar: Govt Polytechnic College gets NBA accreditation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 AM, Mon - 29 May 23

Mahabubnagar: Government Polytechnic College in the district was accorded NBA accreditation for its teaching standards. Established in 1956 on a sprawling 33-acre campus, the college is known for its technical education.

The college is ISO-certified and focuses on skill development and job placement. Students receive training in various skill sets, equipping them with the necessary expertise to secure employment even before completing their studies. The college has also entered into a five-year MoU with Hyundai Motors to provide special training to students of the automobile department.

College Principal Nagaraju said the NBA three-year recognition not only elevated the college’s educational standards but it would also help create job opportunities for students. The college also receives development funds from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to support its workshops and laboratories.

In March this year, a four-member NBA team visited the college and conducted a comprehensive assessment of resources, facilities, quality of education, employment opportunities, and other relevant details. The recognition received by the college was a matter of immense pride for the district, he said.

