Mahabubnagar: MLA camp office inaugurated in Devarakadra

Minister Prashant Reddy instructed officials to complete all developmental works as soon as possible and also the construction of RoB at Appanapalli before June 2

Mahabubnagar: Excise and Prohibition Minister V Srinivas Goud along with his cabinet colleague Vemula Prashant Reddy inaugurated an MLA camp office constructed at a cost of Rs 1.27 crore and also an RoB constructed at a cost of Rs 24.68 lakh in Devarakadra town on Monday.

During their visit, the Ministers interacted with officials on the progress of various developmental works. They also inspected the ongoing construction works of another RoB at Appanapalli, rejuvenation works of R&B chowrasta and also the construction of a bridge near Ashok theatre in Mahabubnagar town.

In the meantime, Minister Prashant Reddy instructed to complete all developmental works as soon as possible and also the construction of RoB at Appanapalli before June 2 so that the bridge could be inaugurated on State Formation Day.

MLA A Venkateswar Reddy, MP Manne Srinivas Reddy and MLC Kashireddy Narayana Reddy and others participated.

