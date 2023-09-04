| Mahabubnagar Suspension Bridge On Mini Tank Bund To Be Inaugurated On Sep 10

The new iconic landmark, the suspension bridge built on Mini Tank Bund (Pedda Cheruvu) is all set for inauguration on September 10.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:12 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

Suspesion Bridge on Mini Tank Bund in Mahabubnagar.

The strutcure was built at a cost of Rs 14 crore. The suspension bridge, 265 metres in length and five feet wide, will connect the Tank Bund road with an island.

After Laknavaram in Warangal district and Komati Cheruvu in Siddipet, Mahabubnagar town has got one suspension bridge on Mini Tank bund.

Mahabubnagar’s new iconic landmark, the suspension bridge built on Mini Tank Bund (Pedda Cheruvu) is all set for inauguration on 10th September. #ManaMahabubnagar pic.twitter.com/DtcFFwf1gx — V Srinivas Goud (@VSrinivasGoud) September 4, 2023

