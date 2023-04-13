Mahadevpur in Bhupalpally records Telangana’s 3rd highest temperature

Warangal: Several parts of the erstwhile Warangal district have recorded more than 40 degree Celsius temperature on Thursday causing much inconvenience to the people.

While Mahadevpur in Bhupalpally district recorded 44 degree Celsius which is the third highest temperature, Dharmasagar mandal in Hanamkonda district recorded 43.7 degree Celsius which is the fifth highest temperature in the State.

Meanwhile, Zaffergadh mandal in Jangaon district recorded 43.6 degree Celsius, while Bayyaram of Mahabubabad recorded 43.5 degree Celsius.

