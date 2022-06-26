Maharashtra crisis: Shiv Sena initiates ‘legal action’ against rebels

By ANI Published: Published Date - 08:01 PM, Sun - 26 June 22

Shiv Sena supporters during a bike rally in support of Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray, outside Shiv Sena Bhavan, Shivaji Park in Mumbai, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Mumbai: Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra triggered by a rebellion by a large section of Shiv Sena MLAs, who are currently camping in Assam, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant on Sunday informed that the party has initiated legal action and served notices to concerned MLAs.

Addressing the reporters today, Sawant said, “Political turbulence is going on in Maharashtra, many MLAs defected and have gone to Assam. We have initiated legal action against them and notice has been served to 16 MLAs till now.” Advocate Devdutta Kamat, Shiv Sena’s Senior Counsel also said to reporters, “Proceedings have been initiated by Shiv Sena against 16 MLAs, under the provision in the Constitution which says that if a person gives up the membership of a party then he’s eligible for disqualification.” “There were several meetings that were called by Shiv Sena at different times, none of which were attended by them. Visiting BJP-ruled States, meeting BJP leaders, and attempting to topple government amounts to a violation by rebels,” Advocate Devdutta Kamat said.

Kamat said the concept of 2-3rd (to surpass anti-defection law) applies only if there is a merger. “Until the MLAs, don’t merge with another party, disqualification applies. Till today there’s no merger, they have voluntarily given up membership,” Adv Devdutta Kamat said. Amid the ongoing power tussle in Maharashtra, two MLAs called for the removal of the Maharashtra Deputy Speaker, who could be the key decision-maker about the disqualification of the rebel MLAs. Mahesh Baldi and Vinod Agarwal, both independent MLAs and said to be close to the BJP, have moved for the removal of Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, who is from Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).