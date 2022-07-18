Maharashtra DCCB team lauds Karimnagar DCCB

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:27 PM, Mon - 18 July 22

Satara DCCB officials visiting Karimnagar DCCB on Monday.

Karimnagar: Officials of the Satara District Central Cooperative Bank (SDCCB) was all praise for the Karimnagar District Cooperative Central Bank for emerging number one in the country in the implementation of the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) and Pradhan Manthri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) and tapping renewable energy sources by installing solar power plants at its bank branches and PACS.

The Satara DCCB team from Maharastra state was on a three-day exposure visit to Karimnagar DCCB and PACS in the integrated Karimnagar district from Monday onwards. The team was led by Deputy Manager (agri loans) Bhanudas Bandare, OS (agri loans) Kiran Jadhav, Divisional Development Officers Gorakh Salunkhe and Ajit Nimbalkar, PACS director Vishnu Pimpale and PACS secretaries.

The team visited the Karimnagar administrative block and inspected various sections such as loans, recovery, IT and also the main branch.

Later, the Karimnagar DCCB CEO N Satyanarayana Rao and PACS development centre (PDC) resource person G Satyanarayana explained about the steady progress of the KDCCB which made strides under the leadership of its chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao with good governance and providing services to customers on par with any commercial bank. They also explained about the diversification of the bank and PACS activities on par with commercial banks.