Majority of farmers with PACS, DCCB crop loans denied waiver in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 July 2024, 07:07 PM

Adilabad: A large number of farmers who availed crop loans from primary agricultural societies (PACS) and district central cooperative banks (DCCB) in erstwhile Adilabad district have been denied the crop loan waiver up to Rs 1 lakh extended by the government from Thursday. And they have no idea as to why they were ignored.

Officials said 35,560 farmers had taken crop loans to the tune of Rs.183.21 crore from PACS and DCCBs operated in Adilabad, Mancherial, Nirmal and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts. Of them, 33,914 farmers availed loans from PACSs, while 1,646 farmers took loans from DCCBs. However, crop loans worth only Rs.63.25 crore relating to 12,477 farmers were waived off so far.

For instance, 127 farmers out of the total 418 farmers belonging to a PACS at Nelkivenkatapur in Dandepalli mandal were given the waiver. Only 80 farmers were covered by the initiative as against the total 448 farmers from another PACS at Chennur, while 40 farmers benefited from the scheme out of a total of 396 farmers of a PACS in Bheemini mandal centre.

Out of the total 801 farmers, only 150 farmers from a PACS at Manjulapur village in Dilawarpur mandal were extended the waiver. Around 300 farmers were given the waiver among the total 742 farmers in a PACS at Bhainsa. As many as 388 farmers got the waiver out of 842 farmers in Sirpur (T) PACS. From the Koutala PACS, only 349 of the total 600 farmers got the waiver.

The remaining 65 percent of farmers were worried a lot whether their loans would be waived off. They said the officials of DCCBs and PACS were unable to provide clarity over the confusion prevailing among the farmers. They requested the government to include them for the crop loan waiver considering their plight.

“Farmers who were members of PACS and DCCBs and who availed crop loans in other banks were not covered under the waiver,” an official of DCCB said seeking anonymity. He could not provide rationality as to why the other farmers were not covered by the scheme, adding that the government had not provided clarity over the issue.