Maharashtra farmers visit Telangana’s irrigation projects

Maharashtra farmers union leaders inspected the Mission Bhagiratha programme and drinking water supply connections extended under the programme.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:10 PM, Sun - 2 April 23

Gajwel: Following BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s appeal to Maharashtra farmers unions to visit the Kaleshwaram project and integrated vegetable and meat markets here, the delegation visited the Kondapochamma and Mallanna Sagar projects, besides inspecting other places in Gajwel.

During their study tour, the farmers union leaders inspected the Mission Bhagiratha programme and drinking water supply connections extended under the programme. They also inspected the Rythu Vedikas and integrated vegetable and meat markets.

The support being extended by the Chief Minister to the farming community in the State has made Telangana to emerge as the leading paddy producing State in the country, they said.

The benefits incurred by farmers due to effective implementation of Rythu Bandhu scheme reflect the increasing agricultural productivity in the State, they observed.

After visiting the Kondapochamma and Mallanna Sagar projects, the farmers were surprised to witness the projects being full to the brim even during summer.