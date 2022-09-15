Maharashtra girls emerge victorious at CISCE football tournament

07:04 PM, Thu - 15 September 22

Hyderabad: Maharashtra girls held their nerves to come out triumphant in a nail-biting final to clinch the trophy in the CISCE girls tournament in Pune, on Wednesday.

Maharashtra, who faced Karnataka for the second time in the tournament after a goalless draw in the league stage, won the final 5-3 on penalty shootouts after a 1-all draw in the regular time.

Maharashtra looked set for a comfortable victory after taking a 1-0 lead with a goal from Camryn Fernandes (Bombay Scottish). Maharashtra girls were looking comfortable to finish in style thanks to three reverse-kick defences by Radhika Vyas (AVM, Juhu) at mid-line. However, with 30 seconds left, Karnataka got an equaliser to take the match into penalty shootout.

The Maharashtra team was a mix of players from AVM (Juhu), St Marys (Pune), Bombay Scottish, Cathedral and John Conon, CNMS and Atul Vidyalay (Valsad).

The tournament, which began on September 12, saw teams from eight states compete for the top honours. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, AP & Telangana, North India, UP & UK, North West and MP &CG were the teams in the fray.

Earlier in the group stage, Maharashtra drew with Karnataka, defeated North West India (Delhi, Rajasthan and Gujarat) 6-0. Maharashtra then downed the team from AP & Telangana 6-0 to make it to the final. Karnataka got the better of North West India, Tamil Nadu and AP & Telangana en route to the final.