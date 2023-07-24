Maharashtra: Two Naxalites carrying cumulative bounty of Rs 8 lakh surrender in Gadchiroli

Two Naxalites with a cumulative reward of Rs 8 lakh on their heads surrendered in Gadchiroli in Maharashtra

By PTI Published Date - 07:05 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

Two Naxalites with a cumulative reward of Rs 8 lakh on their heads surrendered in Gadchiroli in Maharashtra

Gadchiroli: Two Naxalites with a cumulative reward of Rs 8 lakh on their heads surrendered in Gadchiroli in Maharashtra, a police official said on Monday.

Adama Joga Madavi (26) and Tuge Karu Vadde (35), both residents of Bijapur in Chhattisgarh, surrendered in front of the superintendent of police just ahead of the Naxalites’ ‘martyrs week’, which is marked between July 28 and August 3 to pay tribute to fallen ultras, the official said.

“Madavi was recruited as a member with Pamed LGS in July 2014 and worked until 2021. He was transferred to the Zone Action team in January 2021 and left the dalam in June 2023 to return home. He was involved in eight encounters, five murders and arson cases,” the official said.

“Vadde was recruited as a member of Jan militia with Jatpur dalam in 2012 and worked until 2023 after which he left the Dalam and returned home. He was involved in six murders and one arson case. In 2022, he was involved in the burning of 12 tractors and earth moving equipment deployed for road work in Mauja Irapnar,” he added.

Adama carried a reward of Rs 6 lakh on his head, while the bounty was Rs 2 lakh for Vadde, the official said.

During ‘martyrs week’, Naxalites carry out various subversive activities, such as blockading traffic, building monuments for fallen comrades, engaging in arson and targeting security forces, the official said.

However, several ultras are laying down arms after getting frustrated with the Maoist ideology and also due to the state government’s surrender-cum-rehabilitation policy, he said.

In the past one year, 12 Naxalites have surrendered before Gadchiroli police, he said.