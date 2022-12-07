Mahila Samakhya Bhavan to come up in Siddipet

Finance Minister T Harish Rao will lay the foundation for the Rs 4.50 crore project.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:17 PM, Wed - 7 December 22

Design of Mahila Samikya Bhavan in Siddipet.

Siddipet: A Mahila Samakhya Bhavan and Mahila Pranganam will come up in Siddipet shortly. Finance Minister T Harish Rao will lay the foundation for the Rs 4.50 crore project at Yellupally village near Siddipet.

While the Samakhya Bhavan will be built with a budget of Rs 4 crore, the Mahila Pranganam will be built with an outlay of Rs 50 lakh. The Mahila Pranganam will have skill development centers for women.

In collaboration with various organisations working on women’s empowerment, the Telangana State Women’s Co-operative Development Corporation will set up the centre. The women in Siddipet will be helped to upscale their skill base. The women can also exhibit their products and artworks here.

In addition to this, the Mahila Pranganam will also help the women producers to connect with the traders. The Minister will also lay a foundation for an old age home at Yellugpally in the Husnabad area. The old age home will come up in a one-acre land. The project will be taken up with an outlay of Rs 1 crore.