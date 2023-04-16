Mahindra announces huge discounts for XUV300 and Bolero Neo

Mahindra is offering huge discounts on the XUV300 and Bolero Neo of up to Rs Rs 52,000 for the month of April.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:31 PM, Sun - 16 April 23

For the month of April, Mahindra is offering discounts on the XUV300 and Bolero Neo of up to Rs Rs 52,000. The aforementioned benefits will be offered as a cash discount, an exchange bonus, and more.

Mahindra Bolero Neo:

Mahindra has announced an amazing discount for the Bolero Neo of up to Rs 48,000 in the month of April. This includes a Rs 36,000 cash discount and a Rs 12,000 accessory package. On certain models, buyers can additionally receive an exchange discount of up to Rs. 25,000.

Mahindra XUV300:

Mahindra XUV300 SUV has offers for both its petrol and diesel models. The diesel model of the Mahindra XUV300 SUV is available for a cash savings of Rs 40,000. Additionally, customers who purchase the Mahindra XUV300 in April will receive an accessory package worth Rs 12,000 with their purchase. The Mahindra XUV300 petrol model is also offered with a cash discount of Rs 25,000. On the other hand, its TurboSport model is being sold with a cash discount of Rs 10,000.