| Mahindra University In Hyderabad First In India To Have Fifa Quality Certified Pitch

Mahindra University in Hyderabad first in India to have ‘FIFA Quality’ certified pitch

Anand Mahindra after launching the state-of-the-art Mahindra Sports Field, congratulated the sportspersons on the campus who have won laurels at the national level

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:32 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

Hyderabad: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra launched state-of-the-art Mahindra Sports Field at Mahindra University here. The university claimed that it has become the first in India to have a ‘FIFA Quality’ certified pitch.

Mahindra, who is also Chancellor of Mahindra University, motivated students to participate in extra-curricular activities for all-round development and kicked off a friendly football match between two teams.

Following the match, Mahindra along with CP Gurnani, Board of Management, Mahindra University, and Dr. Yajulu Medury, Vice Chancellor, Mahindra University interacted with the two teams.

The Chancellor congratulated the sportspersons on the campus who have won laurels at the national level. Aryan Pathi, who secured two bronze medals at the Archery World Championship 2023 in the standard open category, was commended for his performance.