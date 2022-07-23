Mahindra University, Tech Mahindra ink pact for Makers Lab in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:16 PM, Sat - 23 July 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad will be home for a Makers Lab, which will spearhead research and development in quantum computing, XAI (Explainable AI), and Metaverse.

The lab will be established by Tech Mahindra and Mahindra University in Hyderabad for which both the institutions entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the sidelines of the first convocation ceremony of Mahindra University held here on Saturday. The partnership will fuel co-innovation by leveraging next-gen technologies.

As part of the partnership, students of the university will get an opportunity to work on IPs made within the Markers Lab and get deployed in the R&D projects on campus.