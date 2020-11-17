Mahindra’s Zaheerabad plant to be hub for K2 tractors

The new series of tractors will bring incremental investments of Rs 100 crore into the facility and double employment by 2024

Hyderabad: Mahindra & Mahindra’s Farm Equipment Sector (FES), a part of the $19.4 billion Mahindra Group, announced that it will manufacture a new tractor series called the ‘K2’, exclusively at the company’s tractor manufacturing facility at Zaheerabad in Telangana.

Developed through close collaboration between the engineering teams from Mitsubishi Mahindra Agricultural Machinery of Japan and Mahindra Research Valley, India, the K2 series aims to create a light-weight tractor programme for both domestic and international markets.

The new series will enable Mahindra to introduce products across four new tractor platforms, in the Sub Compact, Compact, Small Utility and Large Utility tractor categories, covering 37 models across various HP points. The new series will cater to domestic as well as international markets including USA, Japan, and Southeast Asia.

KT Rama Rao, Minister for IT, Industries, MA&UD, Government of Telangana said, “Government of Telangana is very grateful to Mahindra for their new investment in Telangana. K2 tractors have been designed in collaboration with Mitsubishi, and their manufacturing in Mahindra‘s plant in Zaheerabad would be a matter of great achievement for the entire country.”

“One of the most remarkable features of Telangana‘s investment landscape over the last six years is a series of repeat investments by our existing investors. The new investment by Mahindra is one such example. This goes on to show that existing investors find the policy is working on the ground, and is going to be good, leading them to invest continuously,” KTR added.

Rajesh Jejurikar, ED, Automotive & Farm Equipment Sector, M&M mentioned, “As the world’s largest tractor manufacturer by volume, Mahindra is on an exciting path to developing the K2 series, one of our most ambitious tractor programmes. This project is focused on diversity and scalability, to meet the varied expectations and different regional requirements of customers and markets across the world.”

He further added, “Our Zaheerabad facility which has always received tremendous support from the Government of Telangana is very well equipped to meet this challenge and we hope to substantially improve employment opportunities through this project”.

