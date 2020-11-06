Make all arrangements for counting of votes: Siddipet Collector

The election for the constituency was held on November 3 and the EVMs were shifted to the strong room the same night.

By | Published: 7:51 pm

Siddipet: District Collector Bharathi Hollikeri has instructed the officials to make all arrangements for the counting of votes of the Dubbak by-poll at Indur Engineering College, Ponnala, where the EVMs have been stored in a strong room.

The election for the constituency was held on November 3 and the EVMs were shifted to the strong room the same night.

During an inspection of Indur College on Friday, Hollikeri instructed the officials to deploy strict security at the counting centre on the day of counting besides placing barricades to prevent outsiders from entering the counting centre.

She directed RDO Anantha Reddy to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the counting officials and agents at the counting place. She also asked the official to set up a gallery for reporters at the centre.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .