Make all arrangements for hassle-free paddy procurement: Kamalakar

Speaking at a high-level meeting here, he said paddy will be procured through 6,000 procurement centres across the State

By | Published: 6:30 pm

Hyderabad: Minister for Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar on Thursday directed the officials to make all arrangements for hassle-free paddy procurement this Vaanakalam (Kharif) season.

Speaking at a high-level meeting here, he said paddy will be procured through 6,000 procurement centres across the State. “Farmers should bring properly dried full grain paddy for procurement and not to resort to distress sale,” he added.

The Minister advised the officials to make arrangements at the procurement centres as per Covid-19 norms such as sanitization and social distancing. He further advised them to keep sufficient number of gunny bags at hand so that there will be no problem in transporting the paddy procured at these centres. He said that the department must be in touch with the Centre if it is in need of more gunny bags.

He said that software used in the process of procurement must be updated periodically and efforts must be made to ensure that the amount is deposited in the farmers’ accounts within a short period. He suggested that the civil supplies officers depute sufficient numbers of staff to man the procurement centres.

Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman Mareddy Srinivas Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, commissioner civil supplies V Anil Kumar, and principal secretary agriculture B Janardhan Reddy, also participated in the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .