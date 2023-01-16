Make all arrangements for Pulluru Banda Jathara: Harish Rao to officials

Harish Rao instructed TSRTC officials to operate special buses from Siddipet and Dubbaka to help devotees visit the temple during the five days of the Jathara

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:31 PM, Mon - 16 January 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is unveiling posters of Pulluru Banda Jathara in Hyderabad on Monday.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has instructed officials to make all arrangements for the Pulluru Banda Jathara.

After unveiling the posters of the five-day annual Jathara, which would commence on January 20, at his residence in Hyderabad, the Minister said the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple was built some 800 years ago during the Kakatiya rule. Since the temple management celebrates Magha Amavasya in a grand way every year, Rao has instructed the police, district administration, village Panchayat, and other wings to provide all the facilities to ensure the devotees had a hassle-free darshan.

Also Read Telangana: Ministers in Khammam ahead of BRS meeting on Jan 18

He also instructed TSRTC officials to operate special buses from Siddipet and Dubbaka to help devotees visit the temple during the five days of the Jathara.

Since the Endowments department has granted Rs 50 lakh for building cottages at the temple, the Minister said he would lay a foundation for the works during Jathara.