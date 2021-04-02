Make arrangements for procurement of paddy: Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Directs officials to appoint one officer as in charge for each village so that the process goes on smoothly

Jangaon: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao directed officials to take all necessary steps to procure paddy for this Yasangi season without causing any trouble to farmers at the purchasing centres.

Addressing a review meeting with the officials on Thursday, he said that they were expecting a yield of 3.67 lakh metric tonnes of paddy from the district for this Yasangi season.

“Keeping this in view, the officials have set up 191 paddy purchasing centers, 28 lakh gunny bags, 4,592 tarpaulins, and 203 weighing machines. There are five warehouses and 35 rice mills in the district,” he added. Asking officials to ensure that farmers don’t face any problem at the purchasing centres while sell his produce, Rao directed the officials to appoint one officer in charge for each village. Since the cases of the Covid-19 are on the rise again, he asked officials to make the farmers aware of the precautions like wearing masks, maintaining physical distance and using sanitisers at the purchasing centres to check the spread of the pandemic. He also stressed on the need to create awareness among people on sowing the fine variety (sanna rakalu) paddy in the coming Vanakalam season.

Later, speaking to the media, he slammed the Modi government at the Centre for not allocating appropriate funds to the State. “Though the Centre is conferring awards to Telangana State, it is not allocating funds to irrigation projects and Mission Bhagiratha scheme,” he added. “While Telangana is entitled to get Rs 1,800 crore annually, only Rs 1,300 crore was allotted this year,” Rao said. He said that the TRS government is, however, sanctioning Rs 308 crore to the Gram Panchayats every month.

