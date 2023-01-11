Make collective efforts for Kanti Velugu success: Health secretary

The high level review meeting was held as Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would launch the programme in Khammam on January 18.

Khammam: Health secretary Syed Ali Murtuza Rizvi has asked district health officials to make collective efforts to make the Kanti Velugu programme a success.

He along with Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Shweta Mohanty, Director of Public Health Dr. G Srinivasa Rao and district Collector VP Gautham, held a review meeting on the implementation of the programme here on Wednesday.

The high level review meeting was held here as Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would launch the programme in Khammam on January 18. Rizvi said the second phase of the Kanti Velugu would be conducted in 100 working days.

All the teams should complete the programme as per schedule by organising camps from 9 am to 4 pm five days a week from Monday to Friday. It was very important to maintain quality standards while conducting eye tests. The senior medical officer of the district should take responsibility for monitoring the programme implementation.

He said that Auto Refractometer (AR) machines should be maintained in good condition and all the equipment should be taken care of in advance.

Dr. Srinivasa Rao said all the arrangements should be completed within two days. Officers and staff should not be granted any leave. There should be no hindrance in daily health services because of the Kanti Velugu. MCH, NCD, immunisation and other services should not stop, he said.