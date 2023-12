Rizvi assumes charge as CMD of TS Transco, Genco

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:46 PM, Fri - 15 December 23

Hyderabad: Senior officer Syed Ali Murtuza Rizvi on Friday took charge as Chairman and Managing Director of TSTRANSCO and GENCO at Vidyut Soudha.

After assuming charge he held a meeting with senior officials to get firsthand information about the power position and financial conditions of power utilities in the State.