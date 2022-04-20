Make efforts to bring down cesarean deliveries: Bhongir Collector

Published: Updated On - 10:53 PM, Wed - 20 April 22

Yadadri-Bhongir: The district collector Pamela Sathpathi on Wednesday instructed the gynecologists of government and private hospitals to make efforts to bring down cesarean deliveries. In view of the district standing first place in cesarean deliveries, she has held a meeting in the collectorate meeting hall here with the gynecologists of government and private hospitals

She said focus should be laid to increase normal deliveries by bringing down cesarean deliveries. The officials should conduct an audit of cesarean deliveries for every 15 days. Stringent action would be taken against the responsible persons, if cesarean delivery was performed despite having chances for normal delivery. Posters should be displayed at the private hospitals to make the women familiar about the pros of normal delivery and cons of cesarean delivery, she suggested.

She said that training should be conducted for staff of private hospitals to improve their skills in performing normal deliveries. Additional district collector Deepak Tiwari and officials of health departments were also present.

75 percent deliveries are C-sections

According to the official statistics, 75 percent of the deliveries of the babies were cesarean deliveries in the district. Cesarean deliveries are high in the private hospitals compared to government. Only 12 percent of deliveries performing in private hospitals are normal deliveries.

