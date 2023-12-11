Make elaborate arrangements for Medaram jathara: Minister D Anasuya directs officials

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister D Anasuya held a meeting with Tribal Welfare department officials on Monday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:24 PM, Mon - 11 December 23

Photo: X

Hyderabad: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister D Anasuya directed the officials to make elaborate arrangements for Medaram jathara, scheduled to be held in February.

The Minister held a meeting with Tribal Welfare department officials on Monday. She said emphasis should be laid on sanitation, ensuring sufficient drinking water and power supply, besides provision of toilets and bathrooms.

The Minister said an appeal would be made again to the union government to accord national festival status to Medaram jathara. This would aid in allocation of Central funds in addition to the State funds. All these initiatives would help in conducting the festivities in a grand and befitting manner, she said.