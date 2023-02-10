Make fire safety a priority with maintenance, ventilation

10 February 23

Hyderabad: Frequent instances of LPG cylinder explosion getting reported in the city once again puts the spot light on the need for proper handling of cooking gas cylinders at houses, offices and eateries. In last few months, cases of LPG cylinder explosion where in people were killed or injured were reported in Chilkalguda, Ameerpet, Malakpet and other parts of the city.

“Basic safety precautions should be adhered to avoid the fire accidents resulting out of LPG cylinders. Most important thing to ensure is the cylinders and stoves are regularly checked for any damages,” said Regional Fire Officer, V Pappaiah.

Most of these mishaps occur during the morning hours when people get out of bed and without checking for possible leakages, ignite the lighter to light the stove or match stick. At times fire starts when one switches on the lights in the kitchen or a room nearest to it.

Most of the times, due to damage to the regulator, supply lines or the rubber pipe connecting the cylinder to stove, the leakage happens. The gas accumulates in the room if it is not proper ventilated and when someone ignites a stove or match stick fire starts, he said.

Rodents in the kitchen play a disastrous role in the fire caused by the LPG cylinders.

“Rodents damage the rubber pipe and the gas starts leaking slowly. The pipe is to be regular checked for damage and replaced at short intervals,” explained Pappaiah. Well ventilated kitchen helps in exhaust of the gas in case of leakage else it clouds in the house leading to a disaster, he added.

In case of fire accident the people should not panic, and leave the house immediately. In case of LPG cylinder catching fire, the fire can be put off using a wet gunny bag or a blanket. However, those trained in the fire fighting techniques are advisable to do it.