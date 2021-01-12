Make vaccine drive a success: Eatala

The Minister wrote to all the Members of Legislative Assembly appealing them to take part in the vaccine administrative drive enthusiastically

Hyderabad: The Health Minister, Eatala Rajender on Tuesday urged public representatives across Telangana to play a proactive role in the smooth and successful conduct of Covid vaccination drive, which starts on January 16.

In the coming weeks and months, public representatives in the State have to play an important role, if the vaccine drive has to succeed. The Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao is very keen to see all public representatives play an important role in spreading awareness on the importance of administering the Covid vaccine, especially among the general public and ensure it is conducted smoothly, he said.

“Along with healthcare and frontline workers, public representatives from across the State have extended yeomen services during the lockdown. You (public representatives) provided food and shelter to migrant workers and the poor who were starving during the lockdown,” he wrote to them.

In the first phase, Covid vaccine is being provided only to health care workers and later to frontline workers from allied departments like police, municipal administration and Panchayat Raj. “The success of the Covid vaccine drive will depend a lot on how the public representatives play a positive role and spread awareness about the entire drive,” the Minister said.

