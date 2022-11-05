| Make Way For This Trio Whose Stand Up Act Is Sure To Evoke Many Giggles

Make way for this trio whose stand-up act is sure to evoke many giggles

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:54 PM, Sat - 5 November 22

This trio, all set to entertain you for a complete hour and fifteen minutes with their Hindi and English language show called ‘Comedy Express’, will surely evoke quite a few laughs and giggles from you.

Hyderabad: The expression “live, laugh and love” holds true to every facet of life; if you want to forget your surroundings or the life’s ups and downs for a while and enjoy yourself laughing out loud, then head to Aaromale Café in Film Nagar where a stand-up act is happening tomorrow (November 6) evening. The stand-up comedy show sees acts by Rajasekhar Mamidanna, Bhavneet, and Toby Thomas.

This trio, all set to entertain you for a complete hour and fifteen minutes with their Hindi and English language show called ‘Comedy Express’, will surely evoke quite a few laughs and giggles from you.

Rajasekhar, known for his clean comedy, is a stand-up comedian with over 20 million YouTube views. Bhavneet was an RJ and improv artiste who performed all over the country. Toby Thomas works during the day and performs stand-up comedy at night.

So, what are you waiting for? Make time to laugh with them and let them make your day special.